AskTheExpert: Are robots revolutionising work in Europe?

About this event

The debate

The extent of interaction between workers and robots is expected to increase in modern workplaces due to rapid advancements in robotic technologies. Advanced robotics often leverages progress in artificial intelligence, machine learning and sensor technologies to achieve higher levels of sophistication and versatility. The enhanced capabilities of new-generation robots facilitate increased collaboration between humans and robots, partly by ensuring safety when humans and robots are working in proximity. This marks a move away from traditional robots, often confined to cages on the shop floor to isolate them from human operators.

Despite the many benefits, there are lingering concerns around the requirement for workers to continually adapt to new or changing tasks and roles, the possibility of monitoring workers’ activities at an unprecedented level of granularity, diminished autonomy and control over the pace of work, and the emergence of new health and safety risks, including of a psychosocial nature.

In this Eurofound #AskTheExpert webinar, Mary McCaughey speaks with Eurofound researchers Sara Riso and Dragoș Adăscăliței about the opportunities and challenges that come with closer human–robot interaction, and whether automation can bring in a productivity boost which could revolutionise the economy and labour market in Europe. With Live Q&A.

Speakers

Sara Riso , Research Manager, Working Life unit, Eurofound

Dragoș Adăscăliței , Research Officer, Employment unit, Eurofound

Moderator: Mary McCaughey, Head of Information & Communication, Eurofound

