Data-Driven Telecom. Rethinking database technology platforms for a distributed future

Join Francis Haysom, Principle Analyst at Appledore Research, along with Chris Bridgland, Senior Director Solutions Engineering at Couchbase, as we review how data architecture is shaping the future of telecoms, as large vendors diversify their media offerings.
Communications service providers (CSPs) have seen previously secure revenue streams eroded and been forced to rethink basic assumptions about what customers want, and where they are willing to go to get it.
Major vendors have also experienced a downturn from the heady days of the 1980s, with wafer-thin margins, less predictable revenues, and yet significant ongoing needs to invest in R&D.
The last year alone has seen huge changes for CSPs as consumer behaviour has changed beyond any projections. Register for this webinar, as we look at what changes the coming decade is likely to bring.
Jeremy Cowan is Editorial Director of the publishing group that has specialised in IT, Hi-Tech and Communications for 19 years. The group includes the international titles, www.IoT-Now.com, www.IoTGlobalNetwork.com, www.VanillaPlus.com.
Chris heads up Couchbase’s Solutions Engineering teams and Services business in EMEA. His primary goal is to ensure that customers get the most value from investing in Couchbase’s NoSQL technology and to help deliver ever-richer and ever more personalised customer...
Francis is a Principal Analyst with Appledore, and has more than 25 years’ experience in telecom and software, ranging from OSS and BSS through to telco cloud, 5G, Edge Networks, Digital Twins and innovation models.
Digital Media Agency for the B2B sector. Clients inc. Oracle, Ericsson, Nokia & PTC. We own: IoT Now, The EE,VanillaPlus & IoTGN