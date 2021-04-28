Data-Driven Telecom. Rethinking database technology platforms for a distributed future

About this event

Join Francis Haysom, Principle Analyst at Appledore Research, along with Chris Bridgland, Senior Director Solutions Engineering at Couchbase, as we review how data architecture is shaping the future of telecoms, as large vendors diversify their media offerings.

Communications service providers (CSPs) have seen previously secure revenue streams eroded and been forced to rethink basic assumptions about what customers want, and where they are willing to go to get it.

Major vendors have also experienced a downturn from the heady days of the 1980s, with wafer-thin margins, less predictable revenues, and yet significant ongoing needs to invest in R&D.

The last year alone has seen huge changes for CSPs as consumer behaviour has changed beyond any projections. Register for this webinar, as we look at what changes the coming decade is likely to bring.

