Helping Service Providers On Their Network Journey

About this event

As you evolve, expand, or transform your network, it’s time to get ahead of monitoring your subscriber’s needs for exponential growth in network-traffic and data, and increased risk of threats. Whether you are adopting 5G, NFV or going through another transition, you will be considering how you can provide innovative services to improve user experience, reduce risk and decrease cost per subscriber now and into the future.

Network transformation will place great demands upon network visibility and security as the core challenge for service providers lies in transitioning to a virtualised, service-based architecture whilst minimising risks and costs.

We will talk about how Gigamon is working with leading network providers globally to help them run fast, stay secure and optimise their networks as they take their journey into the future.

Register for this webinar and:

Learn how to break the cost curve of network visibility – as networks grow, tool costs can grow in direct proportion.

Discover how to extend the life of your network performance and security tools without sacrificing quality.

Learn about some of Gigamon’s unique packet reduction techniques.

With the future in virtualised network environments - find out why visibility within is critical and must be considered in the design phase.

Whomever your vendor of choice and whatever your probing offering, learn how intelligent Network Packet Broking brings increased operational value, performance and decreased cost.

If you are unable to attend the webinar, please register and we'll send you the link to the recorded version.

Webinar sponsored by: