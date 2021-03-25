Helping Service Providers On Their Network Journey

About this event
As you evolve, expand, or transform your network, it’s time to get ahead of monitoring your subscriber’s needs for exponential growth in network-traffic and data, and increased risk of threats. Whether you are adopting 5G, NFV or going through another transition, you will be considering how you can provide innovative services to improve user experience, reduce risk and decrease cost per subscriber now and into the future.
Network transformation will place great demands upon network visibility and security as the core challenge for service providers lies in transitioning to a virtualised, service-based architecture whilst minimising risks and costs.
We will talk about how Gigamon is working with leading network providers globally to help them run fast, stay secure and optimise their networks as they take their journey into the future.
Matt has been with Gigamon for 5 years leading EMEA North sales teams as well as his current role as SP lead EMEA and GAM for the Vodafone account. Prior to Gigamon Matt lead the EMEA Network Visibility team at Ixia and has a long history in the Security and Optimisation technology area.
Patrick is the Founder and a Principal Analyst at Appledore Research, with over 25 years' experience in the global data networking, telecom and software industry.
Jeremy Cowan is Editorial Director of the publishing group that has specialised in IT, Hi-Tech and Communications for 19 years. The group includes the international titles, www.IoT-Now.com, www.IoTGlobalNetwork.com, www.VanillaPlus.com.
Ryan Mahoney is the Product Management Director for Gigamon's global service provider business, where he is a leader on 5G core visibility, bringing vision, roadmap, and product first to market in the industry.
