How can AI and Edge Drive Profitable Customer Experiences?

Customer value is being enriched by the ability to access; historical customer views and usage patterns as well as relevant, real-time and omnichannel, engagement data points, allowing companies to use data “in-the-moment” to create extraordinary and profitable customer experiences. 5G, the lingering effects of a global pandemic and customers' digital expectations have created unprecedented opportunities for operators to become true “digital service providers”. In this webinar we will discuss how AI and Edge are creating new revenue opportunities from hyper-personalization, along with key considerations for optimizing your customer engagement strategy to maximize CX and Customer Lifetime Value.

Key take-aways/questions which will be addressed:

What is the market opportunity for hyper-personalization? (Beecham Research)

Why does it matter? (Beecham Research)

What are the top 3 steps to excel at hyper-contextual customer engagement? (Flytxt)

Flytxt has many customers leveraging their data platform for hyper personalization. What are they seeing in the market and where do they see future opportunities? (Flytxt)

How does an in-time decisioning data platform make your hyper-personalization strategies more effective? (Volt)



