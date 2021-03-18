How to leverage cloud & big data to beat churn

About this event
The pandemic has accelerated what many predicted was coming – unbridled consumer demand for hyper-connectivity and highly personalized broadband services.
As bedrooms have been converted to home offices, and lounges into classrooms – households are more reliant than ever on broadband connectivity, and many of these changes are set to last indefinitely.
Many Internet Service Providers have already taken the crucial step to build a new bundle of services around broadband, and offer an expanded set of personalized in-home experiences to subscribers.
But where to start?
With data from Plume homes showing that network activity has surged to over 120% of pre-pandemic levels, ISPs need to arm themselves with a suite of technology solutions to deliver enhanced subscriber experience, achieve game-changing operational results, and tackle the age-old problem of churn.
This webinar explores how you can build an effective strategy to address subscriber churn and win, starting with the foundation of rock-solid smart whole-home WiFi.
You will learn:
Webinar sponsored by:
Digital Media Agency for the B2B sector. Clients inc. Oracle, Ericsson, Nokia & PTC. We own: IoT Now, The EE,VanillaPlus & IoTGN